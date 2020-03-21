Share:

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed, has announced to deliver pensions of 1.3 million retired government employees at their doorstep amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Murad Saeed said that the decision was taken after Prime Minister Imran Khan issued special directives to minimize unnecessary public gatherings around the country.

He said that Pakistan Post will deliver pensions to retired government employees at their doorsteps to ensure that the elderly stay at home and remain safe amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Murad Saeed also informed that Pakistan Post has finalized all arrangements to deliver pension to 1.3 million retired government employees at their doorsteps.