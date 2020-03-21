Share:

Lahore - The family of the senior journalist Iftikhar Ahmad was in a state of deep shock and grief as Mrs. Durrani, the sister of Iftikhar Ahmed, breathed her last in Islamabad. She was also the mother-in-law of Hussain Javed Afroz of Geo TV. Her funeral prayer will be held at Venus Housing Scheme on Ferozpur Road in Lahore on Saturday (March 21) after Zuhr Prayer. Iftikhar Ahmad’s younger brother Agha Iqrar Haroon and son Hassan Iftikhar are also affiliated with the media industry as journalists. Mr. Haroon is the Chief Editor of Islamabad-based Dispatch News Desk (DND)