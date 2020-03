Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Friday decided to test everyone that entered Pakistan from around the world would be traced, tracked and checked for coronavirus.

Sindh Police had initiated a crackdown on all travellers that entered Pakistan within the last two month amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Samoo urged everyone who had travelled to Pakistan to come forward voluntarily and got tested for the fast-spreading disease.