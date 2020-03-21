Share:

KARACHI - Registrar Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (Dirpis), Rafia Javed on Friday suspended the registrations of five schools for remaining open despite the government’s orders to close schools amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Pakistan recorded its third death from the coronavirus with the nationwide tally at 478 after Punjab reported 16 new cases in the province.

Javed, acting on complaints received against schools, not only suspended their registration but wrote a letter to the education secretary asking for action to be taken against the administration.