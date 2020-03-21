Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has charged Umar Akmal with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents. Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the participant to engage in corrupt conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code.” A spokesman for the PCB said here on Friday Umar Akmal was issued the notice of charge on Tuesday, March 17, and he has 14 days (till March 31, 2020) to respond in writing to the charge, he said. According to Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty for a violation of Article 2.4.4 is a minimum of six months and a maximum of a lifetime. “Umar Akmal was provisionally suspended on February 20, 2020,” he said adding, “The PCB will not make any further comment pending the outcome on the case.”