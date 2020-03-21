Share:

ISLAMABAD - Dynamite actress and YouTube sensation Yashma Gill, who is currently garnering praises for her performance in Pyar Ke Sadqay, recently did a stunning photoshoot in Karachi. Yashma Gill is dazzling in trendy outfits by Quiz in this shoot photographed by Kashif Qadri, with beautiful makeup looks from Bellagio by Sadaf.

Elegant and classy in the western look, Yashma Gill dons all the outfits with perfection. Due to her remarkable acting prowess, the young and talented actress has taken over our TV screens in a short period of time.

Having received critical acclaim for her roles in Qurban, Ghar Titli Ka Par, Ki Jaana Main Kaun, Piya Naam Ka Diya, and the currently on-air “Alif,” Yashma Gill has proven her versatility. She is currently starring in the popular drama Pyar Ke Sadqay that airs every Thursday on Hum TV.