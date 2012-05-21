BAHAWALNAGAR - A girl and four cattle heads burnt alive while a woman and her three children sustained serious burns in a fire erupted at Macleod Ganj here on Sunday.

According per detail, windstorm lashed Bahawalnagar district in the early hours of Sunday which besides other damages erupted a fire at Mauza Dona Khokharan in the limits of Macleod Ganj Police, some 60-km away from here.

The horrible fire played havoc with the family of Niaz Ahmad as his 13-year-old daughter Aqsa and four buffaloes were burnt alive. While his wife Hajra Bibi, two daughters - Sobia, Aasia and son Yasir and three cattle were burnt critically. The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Minchinabad.