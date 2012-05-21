ISLAMABAD : National University of Modern Languages (NUML) will hold a `Mehfil-e-Musharia’ today as a part of its literary initiatives. The Mushaira will be arranged by the Department Urdu Language of NUML and a number of literary personalities will participate in the event. The event will be presided over by Aftab Iqbal Shahmeem and Anwar Masood.

while Dr Tauseef Tabsum and Mrs Shabnam Shakeel would be chief guests in Mehfil-e-Musharia.