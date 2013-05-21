

HAFIZABAD

The Jalalpur Bhattian Police have dramatically arrested a notorious drug peddler of Jalalpur Bhattian and have seized 2,000 grams of heroin from his possession. The police registered a case against him under Anti-Narcotics Act.

On a tip-off, Sub-Inspector Syed Mukhtar Hussain Shah intercepted a suspected car near Jalalpur Bhattian and during search recovered 2,000 grams of heroin from the vehicle which the accused Rai Sajid Hussain Kharal was going to sell.

CONSTABLES HIRING: The recruitment of police constables in the district to be made on May 22 at Hafizabad has been postponed till further order by the Inspector General of Police Punjab, the DPO Hafizabad Faisal Ali Raja said here.