



LAHORE (PR): Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Business Forum (Punjab Zone) Khawaja Shahzeb Akram said that government of PML (N) will work for the stability of economy. Under the dynamic directions of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Government will give special weightage of suggestions to be recommended by Industrialists for the solutions of problems being faced by economy. New government will take special steps to gain confidence of local and foreign investors. Pakistan will soon become a stable country due to economic policy of newly-elected Government.

He was addressing the office-bearers of Pakistan Business Forum (Punjab Zone) here in which Mian Asad Shuja-ur-Rehman, Asim Zafar, Usman Khalid, Muhammad Zaka-ur-Rehman, Ejaz Siddiqui, Touseef Khan, Kashif Sajjad Sheikh were present among others.