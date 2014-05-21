PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to restructure the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO), which is a working body at the provincial level to utilise hydel, thermal, oil and gas resources to produce electricity.

The provincial government has started initiatives to make the PEDO as an authority like WAPDA. In this connection, a meeting of the newly constituted Board of Directors of PEDO was held under the chairmanship of Tariq Iqbal Khan just after starting the restructuring process.

The Board meeting was also attended by Secretary Energy and Power Sahibzada Saeed, Secretary Home Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Khan Zeb, Sardar Mohammad Tariq, Shahid Sattar, Raqeeb Khan, Ghulam Sarwar, Zahidullah Shinwari and Secretary Board and GM PEDO Engineer Bahadur Shah. In the meeting, the board members informed about their technical experiences in their respective fields.

The secretary board gave a detailed presentation on the ongoing energy projects, pace of work and problems being faced during the implementation phase.

The members of PEDO board gave different proposals and stressed the need for timely completion of these projects in order to control the energy crisis in the country.

Chairman Board Tariq Iqbal Khan said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is blessed with abundant of natural resources, including oil, gas, thermal and hydel resources and these would be utilised for the benefit of the province.

The board has constituted different committees to process the restructuring of the organisation and to run its financial matters.

Moreover, it has also been decided that the chairmen for the constituted committees will be picked up from private sector.