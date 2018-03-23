Islamabad- Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has cancelled his visit to Quetta due to ill health.

According to official sources, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif suddenly fell ill on Wednesday morning and had to cancel his visit to Quetta. He also suspended all his other engagements.

PM was scheduled to launch Fee Reimbursement Scheme for Less Developed Areas in Quetta on Wednesday under the aegis of Prime Minister's Youth Programme.