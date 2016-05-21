LAHORE - PTI leader Ch Sarwar yesterday said his party will participate in Pakistan Awami Tehreek protest demonstration on June 17.

Talking to journalists before leaving with his supporters to participate in PTI mass meeting in Faisalabad, the former governor said the movement against corruption had turned into a PTI’s national movement. He said PTI workers would continue struggle under the leadership of Imran Khan to make Pakistan a corruption free country.

He also invited the other political parties to cooperate with PTI in its movement against corruption. Ch Sarwar demanded of opposition and government to join hand for establishment of a powerful system of accountability in the country. He said it would be unfortunate now if the “corrupts in PML-N not be accountable.”

He dispelled what he called the rumours about differences within the PTI, saying the minor differences in a political party were not a big issue rather it was a democratic practice.