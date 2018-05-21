Share:

BREBES, Indonesia:- At least 11 people died in Indonesia when a truck carrying sugar smashed into several motorcycles and houses on Sunday, an official said. The truck was heading downhill in the district of Brebes in Central Java province on its way to the capital Jakarta when it failed to brake, according to the local disaster agency. It tried to stop by swerving left but instead hit a car, 13 motorbikes and seven houses. "So far eleven people died and 11 others are wounded," said agency official Sarwa Permana, adding that the injured have been taken to hospital.–AFP

The fate of the driver is unclear.