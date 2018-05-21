Share:

Islamabad - The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide financial assistance to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for setting up a 16-bed neonatology intensive care unit (ICU), four-bed maternal fetal intensive care unit and 10-bed high dependency unit. According to PIMS spokesman, the hospital will also set up three new operation theaters in the Children Hospital and Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Centre, a new clinical laboratory of haematology, biochemistry, and serology for intra-operative inpatient and emergency cases.

He said that there will be new facilities for minor treatment unit and examination room, new facility and equipment for 40 children and 40 MCH beds, equipment for histopathology and microbiology and equipment for emergency delivery room, ICU and operation theater etc.

He said that the JICA will also provide assistance for establishing operation theatres for endoscopic and laparoscopic surgeries at MCH Centre, new operation theaters for major surgeries at the ChildrenHospital and new wards for MCH Centre.

He said that JICA will exchange official minutes of the meeting with PIMS in early July this year while the present members of JICA have approved the facilities to be given to PIMS.

PIMS spokesman Dr Wasim Khawaja said the decision was taken to improve the quality of medical services for patients at MCH Centre and Children Hospital of PIMS. He said that it was also decided to provide equipment and furniture for the new facility, revamping the existing system and services and new space for extension of present departments of Children Hospital and MCH centre.

This equipment will be provided to upgrade the existing facilities while the size of new facilities and extent of procurement of equipment will be provided by the Government of Japan which will be examined through technical and financial analysis by the Japanese side on the proposal of Pakistani side. He said that the JICA will assess the feasibility of the requested items through the survey and will report the findings to the Government of Japan while the final scope of the project will be decided by the Government of Japan.