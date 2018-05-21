Share:

Islamabad - Vice-Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission Gen Zhang Youxia, who is on an official visit, said on Sunday that Pakistan was an all-time friend of China.

Gen Youxia said this during his visit to naval installations in Karachi. Upon arrival at Karachi, the visiting dignitary was received by Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq.

Upon arrival onboard ship, Gen Youxia was received by Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat and was presented a guard of honour by a contingent of Pakistan Navy.

The dignitary also interacted with the crew of the ship and appreciated the professionalism of officers and men of Pakistan Navy.

The visit of Gen Youxia to Pakistan will further strengthen the bilateral defence collaboration between Pakistan and China in general and defence forces in particular.