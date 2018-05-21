Share:

QUETTA - Adviser to Balochistan Chief Minister on Finance Dr Ruqayya Hashmi on Sunday resigned from her post.

According to sources, Dr Hashmi has resigned over the irrational behaviour of certain lawmakers. She has sent her resignation to Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, said the sources.

However, the government was trying to convince her to take the resignation back till this report was filed. It has been said that Dr Hashmi decided to resign after an altercation which resulted over disagreement with some lawmakers on certain aspects of the budget.

Balochistan presents budget worth Rs352.3bn for fiscal 2018-19. Dr Hashmi presented the budget on May 14, which was approved by the Balochistan Cabinet. During the session, she spoke about the deficit and allocations made to various sectors of the province.