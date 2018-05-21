Share:

ISLAMABAD - The consumption of natural and liquefied petroleum gas has witnessed around 20 percent increase during eight months of the current fiscal year (Jul-Feb) as compared to last fiscal year.

"During July-Feb, average natural gas consumption stood at about 3,837 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) including 632 MMCFD volume of Re-gassified Liquefied Natural Gas, compared to 3,205 MMCFD gas last year," official sources told APP.

They said Pakistan had an extensive gas network of over 12,829 km transmission, 132,065 km distribution and 34,631 services gas pipelines to cater the requirement of more than 8.9 million consumers across the country.

The government is pursuing prudent policies for enhancing indigenous gas production as well as importing gas to meet the increasing demand of energy in the country, they added.

During the period, the sources said, the two gas utility companies Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited had laid 328 km gas transmission network, 8,861 km distribution and 1,216 km services lines and connected 231 villages and towns to the gas network.

During the period under review, they said, the gas utility companies had invested Rs 1,351 million on transmission projects, Rs 10,202 million on distribution projects and Rs 11,198 million on other projects bringing total investment to about Rs 22,751 million.

Besides, the companies provided 428,282 additional gas connections including 426,721 domestic, 1,519 commercial and 42 Industrial in their respective areas across the country.