ADDIS ABABA : The Ethiopia Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday 690 Ethiopians imprisoned in Saudi Arabia have returned home.

In a press statement, the Office of Spokesperson Ethiopia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), said the Ethiopians were released on Sunday morning after discussions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Saudi officials during which the fate of Ethiopians imprisoned in Saudi Arabia was raised.

MoFA further said the 690 Ethiopians were provided free transportation from Saudi Arabia to Ethiopia and will be provided pocket money to return to their respective home areas.

Ahmed had paid a two-day official state visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this week, during which he held discussion with Saudi Arabia's Crown Price Mohammed bin Salman on ways to boost Ethio-Saudi ties and the fate of Ethiopians detained in Saudi jails.

It is estimated every year thousands of Ethiopians travel across the Red Sea to Saudi Arabia looking for better economic opportunities, often employed in the informal sector without having valid residency permits.