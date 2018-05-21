Share:

KABUL - A number of members of the Afghanistan’s Meshrano Jirga (the Upper House of Parliament) on Sunday said the United States and NATO have not supported the Afghan forces in the war against insurgents as well as they should have based on their security agreements with Afghanistan.

The senators said battles between security forces and insurgents have increased, but the Afghan forces have not received enough support from US and NATO in recent years, Tolo News reported.

According to the senators, the Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA) between Afghanistan and the United States, and the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) signed between Afghanistan and NATO should be cancelled. “Afghan government should review the agreement,” Mohammad Alam Ezedyar, first deputy speaker of the senate said.

“What have we achieved from this security agreement? Nothing, except notoriety,” Zalmai Zabuli, a senator said.

The two security agreements, BSA and SOFA, were signed between Kabul and Washington after the National Unity Government came into power.

Their remarks came after Saturday’s security officials in Farah province acknowledged foreign forces’ support for the Afghan forces.

In the meantime, some other senators blasted the Afghan government and the international community for not having the ‘will’ to fight insurgents. “Our honour and dignity do not allow us to (work) 50 percent of Afghanistan’s soil as it is under control of Taliban, but they (US, NATO) themselves should be ashamed and take it seriously ,” senator Afzal Shamil said.

“The foreign forces in Afghanistan have not fulfilled their commitments,” senator Mohammad Hanif Hanifi said.

Senate speaker Fazl Hadi Muslimyar meanwhile said fights are ongoing in over 50 percent of Afghanistan between security forces and insurgents. He urged people to support Afghan soldiers in these fights. “My demand from all the people is to support the security forces,” said Muslimyar.

While government officials and senators urge people to support Afghan soldiers, a number of residents said they send their sons to fight against insurgents, but the inability of security officials to manage the war results in their sons being killed.

Meanwhile, as many as 63 militants loyal to the Taliban outfit have been killed over the past 48 hours during counter-offensive operations by government forces in Afghanistan's northern province of Jauzjan, army spokesman Mohammad Hanif Rezai said Sunday.

According to the official, Taliban militants launched multi-pronged offensives on security forces checkpoints in the Qarqin district of the restive province on Friday. The spokesman said that security forces retaliated, forcing militants to flee after losing 63 fighters, besides leaving 27 others injured.

Rezai also mentioned that six security personnel had been killed in fighting against militants in Qarqin district over the period. Security forces, according to the official, have been chasing the militants to clean the area from insurgents. Taliban militants, who have stepped up activities since launching the outfit's annual offensive on April 25, are yet to make comments.

The Ministry of Defence on Sunday said that a contingent of Afghan commando forces has been deployed in Ajristan district of Ghazni province to tackle an offensive launched on the strategically important town by the Taliban.

This comes as heavy clashes continue between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban in the area.

Quoting sources, Tolo News said clashes between security forces and insurgents are underway close to the government compound and police headquarters. They said Hamdullah, the district governor and the district police chief, Obaidullah, have been pushed to the northern part of the district and are surrounded by Taliban insurgents.

In addition, telecommunication systems in the district are down, and the road into the area is closed off by the Taliban. Sources said the commandos were deployed by air.

In the meantime, the Taliban claimed that they had taken control of the district. But, government rejected claims that the Taliban had taken over the district. “Those who have said this have not been in the area, but we are at the scene there, the operation is proceeding, Ajristan is secured, Ajristan is totally safe,” said MoD spokesman Mohammad Radmanish.

“We are focusing more on Ghazni compared to other provinces in the view of Ghazni’s strategic importance. Insecurity in Ghazni can create more problems to us including threats to the major highway which connects several provinces including Kabul,” said MoI spokesman Najib Danish.

Fierce fighting between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban erupted on Saturday when dozens of Taliban insurgents launched an offensive on the district.

Ajristan district governor had warned on Saturday that if reinforcement weren’t sent to the area on time, the Taliban will take over the district. There are reports that battles also continue in Andar and Khawjah Omari districts of the province.

“The Afghan government is suffering because of the security and defence strategy. Our security forces still remain on defensive and are in a silent mood unless there is a big offensive launched on them,” said MP Abdul Qayoum Sajjadi.

“If steps are not taken regarding Ghazni, there is the possibility that the centre of Ghazni will fall to insurgents,” said senator Mohammad Rahim Hassanyar.

This comes after 20 security force members were killed in heavy clashes with the Taliban in two districts of central Ghazni province four days ago. However, no further details have been released about updated casualties.