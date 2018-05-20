Share:

JARANWALA-Arfa Karim Foundation (AKF) organised a 'career counseling seminar' at Shiblee College Jaranwala to educate the students about the achievements of World's Youngest Microsoft Certified Professional Arfa Karim.

The seminar was attended by Arfa's parents Col (Retd) Amjad Karim Randhawa, Mrs Samina Amjad and a great number of students. Renowned educationist/analyst Tasawwar Abbas Malik hosted the seminar. Arfa's parents were delighted after meeting with principal, directors, PhD scholars and teachers of Shiblee College. They appreciated the professional approach of the college in imparting education.

Speaking on the occasion, Amjad Randhawa, father of Arfa, said: "Hard work, devotion and determination are the key to success. Arfa was very keen to her goal and to achieve it, she used to work hard with devotion and determination and that was the main reason behind her success at a very young age."

Mrs Samina Amjad said that seeing the passion and devotion of Arfa towards the field, Bill Gates offered her to continue her study and job in his reputed institute, but she denied his offer and said: "Pakistan is a very beautiful place, which has its own charm and beauty. You should visit our village near Tandilianwala and this beautiful country. I am proud of my country and I will leave no stone unturned in making it a proud country across the globe."

Arfa's parents then inaugurated the 'High-Tech Lab' located in the state-of-the-art Shiblee College. They expressed their surprise and joy over the installation of 'I-Mac' systems in the developing city 'Jaranwala'.

Shiblee Group of Colleges is one of the biggest groups in Faisalabad, which has above 18,000 students. Director & Principal Shiblee Group of Colleges PhD Scholar Sikandar Hayat has vowed to make the college one of the best in not only the city but also in the province. In the end, Executive Director Tariq Javed Ahmad Shah thanked the chief guests for gracing the occasion.