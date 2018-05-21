Share:

Rawalpindi - An additional and sessions judge has rejected the interim bail of a notorious land grabber-cum-fraudster in a case of criminal breach of trust after the accused failed to appear before the court.

Meanwhile, the police investigators have also obtained non-bailable arrest warrants for the accused identified as Malik Ghulam Mehboob son of Ghulam Akbar, resident of Adiala Road. The accused is said to be involved in a series of cases ranging from land grabbing, fraud and selling disputed lands to innocent people by using fake housing societies.

Earlier, Sadiqabad police have lodged two separate cases under section 406 (Criminal breach of trust) against Malik Ghulam Mehboob on complaints of two showroom owners Muhammad Rauf and Tahir Mehmood Butt who told police that Mehboob misappropriated two of their land cruisers in the pretext of rent. ASJ Ijaz Ahmed Buttar took up the interim bail application filed by the accused Malik Mehboob and expressed his deep resentment over the absence of the accused. The police investigators of Police Station Sadiqabad also told the court that the accused failed to comply with the police during investigation. On this, ASJ Ijaz Ahmed Bhutter dismissed the interim bail of the accused. The court also issued arrest warrants for the accused on plea of police investigators.

Talking to The Nation on Sunday, Sub Inspector (SI) Raja Muhammad Ammad, who is the investigation officer of the case, confirmed that the judge rejected pre arrest bail of the accused Malik Ghulam Mehboob for not appearing in court. He said the accused also did not turn up before police investigators for investigation despite summoning him several times. “Police have obtained arrest warrants for the accused and raids are being conducted at all possible hideouts to round him up,” said the SI.

In their complaints tabled with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, the showroom owners Rauf and Tahir stated Malik Mehboob approached them and told them about his plans of launching a housing society on Adiala Road and so he needed to hire two land cruisers on rent to maintain his status quo in the society. They said that Malik was handed over the two land cruisers against Rs 7, 50,000 rent each for three months after signing agreements, they added.

They alleged that Malik Mehboob misappropriated both land cruisers and is not paying the rent. “The total amount to be paid by Malik is Rs 70.1 million in pretext of rent besides returning the land cruisers,” the applicants mentioned. They also told police that the accused has been hurling threats of dire consequences using political pressure to press police to twist the facts of case. Police registered two separate cases against Malik.