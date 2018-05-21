Share:

TIMERGARA - A boy was stabbed to death after a quarrel in Saddo village in the jurisdiction of Timergara police station on Sunday, police said. Mohsin Khan, son of Salim Khan, allegedly stabbed Gul Khan, son of Wali Khan, after an exchange of harsh words between the two. Gul succumbed to wounds on way to the hospital. Relatives of the deceased placed the body on road and demanded the authorities to arrest the killer. Timergara police arrested the alleged killer from Walai Kandao.