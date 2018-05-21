Share:

Catlin clinches first Asian Tour title

BEIJING - American John Catlin won his first Asian Tour title Sunday finishing off the final day of play at 16-under-par over four rounds at the Asia-Pacific Classic in central China. Catlin finished two strokes ahead of Natipong Srithong from Thailand and Adam Blyth of Australia to clinch victory in the $300,000 purse tournament held at St Andrews Golf Club in the city of Zhengzhou, Henan province. After turning pro in 2013, Catlin has racked up four wins with the Asia-Pacific Classic marking number five, bringing in $54,000 in prize money for the 27-year-old. "Victory feels just so good. Unreal, surreal," said Catlin. "This victory validates all the hard work that I've put in," he said. Before going into the final round, Catlin said he'd been dreaming of having the chance to top the leaderboard.–AFP

Ledecky cruises to 800m free victory

LOS ANGELES - Five-time Olympic swimming champion Katie Ledecky capped her first meet as a professional with a dominant victory in the 800m freestyle at the Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis. Ledecky, who opened the meet with a world record in the 1,500m free on Wednesday, was never challenged en route to a victory in 8min 07.27sec. Erica Sullivan, 17, was a distant second in a personal best of 8:30.15. "I couldn't be happier with how this meet went," said Ledecky, the 21-year-old who won at 800m at the 2012 Olympics and followed that up with four golds and a silver at Rio in 2016. She finished the four-day meet with wins in the 1,500m, 800m, 400m and 200m freestyles and a third place in the 400m individual medley. "I think the times are a little deceiving," she said.–AFP

Thompson cruises to 100m win in Kingston

KINGSTON - Jamaica's double Olympic sprint Elaine Thompson was back in the winner's circle Saturday, cruising to victory in the 100m at the Jamaica International Invitational in 11.06sec. Thompson, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the 100m and 200m, finished well in front of compatriots Kerron Stewart (11.25) and Natasha Morrison (11.26) in a race that saw Jamaicans occupy the top five places. Thompson's victory came 11 days after she pulled out of the Diamond League meeting in Shanghai with what meet organizers called a "physical issue." A week earlier Thompson had finished third in the 100m at the Diamond League meeting in Doha. The women's 200m also went to Jamaica as Shericka Jackson triumphed in 22.55sec in her long-awaited duel with Nigerian Blessing Okagbare (22.66).–AFP

Ramzan Tenpin Bowling C’ship from 25th

LAHORE - Ramzan Tenpin Bowling Championship 2018 will gear up from May 25 at Leisure City Bowling Club Safa Gold Mall under the aegis of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF). The event comprises one master singles category, in which players from twin cities and across Pakistan, will take part. In this event, each player will play five games in a day and complete a set of 15 games in three days. After completion of 15 games round, top four players will play the final round. Talking to media, PTBF secretary Ijaz Ur Rehman said: “The federation is keen to promote bowling at grassroots level and is holding this championship every year to provide a platform to our new and professional players. The winners of the championship will be rewarded with cash prizes and trophies in the end.”–Staff Reporter

Wilson, Kenyans take distance titles

NEW YORK - Two-time world indoor runner-up Ajee Wilson won the 800 meters Saturday in distance events contested on the opening night of the Boston Games athletics meet. Wilson won at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology stadium track in 1min 59.27secs, .16 ahead of Jamaica's Natoya Goule, who was third at this year's Commonwealth Games. Kenyans celebrated two triumphs with Cyrus Rutto taking the men's 3,000 in 7:45.64 and Caroline Kipkirui taking the women's 5,000 in 15:55.24, edging Ethiopia's Fotyen Tesfay by .51. Britain's Chris O'Hare, a 1,500 Rio Olympic semi-finalist coming off a foot injury, finished second in the mile, with American Drew Hunter winning in 3:56.72 and O'Hare next on 3:57.17. New Zealand's Nick Willis was sixth in 4:00.29 in his outdoor season debut.–AFP