Islamabad - The administration of the Capital Development Authority has assured the CDA Labour Union to help them stop privatization of the sanitation directorate dealing the Blue Area and other sectors as I-8, I-9 and H-9 Bazar, it has been learnt.

The CDA will take up the issue with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on the request of representatives of the CDA Labour Union (CBA). The union representatives recently held a meeting with the CDA high-ups to discuss privatization of the directorate and other issues pertaining to CDA employees’ benefits. The sanitation workers and the union representatives had been opposing privatization of the directorate as they were concerned whether their jobs will be at stake when garbage collection is outsourced. On request of the Labour Union representatives, DG Civic Management assured to take up the issue with MCI high ups. He will put the case before MCI for stoppage of privatization of the sanitation directorate, according to the decisions taken during the meeting between senior officers of CDA administration and the Labour Union representatives some days back.

On the other hand, it has been observed that some of the CDA high ups have accelerated their efforts to undo the decisions taken by the Member (Administration) in the recent past to ‘ensure discipline and rule of law in the Authority’. During the meeting, the CDA administration agreed to reverse a recent decision under which accommodation allotted to a government servant owning a plot at the station of his posting could be cancelled. Earlier, as per section 3(5) of Accommodation Allocation Rules 2002, a government servant who owned a house in his own name or in the name of his spouse or dependent children, at the station of his posting was not allowed government accommodation. But CDA vide its decision dated 21 April 2017 decided cancellation of allotment of government accommodations for those employees who owned a plot in Islamabad instead of a house. The administration has agreed to the Labour Union to undo the amendment and once the rules amended, a government servant who owns a plot at the station of his posting would be entitled for government accommodation.

Furthermore, the CDA administration on the demand by the Labour Union for withdrawal/cancellation of all show cause notices issued on the basis of ‘so called’ survey report of sublet/partially sublet quarters, the Director administration has assured them to put on hold the proceedings till the decision of IHC in the matter. The administration also agreed to vacate stay order on the issue of creation of plots for CDA employees. Earlier, the administration opposed creation of plots for the purpose.

The CDA administration has also agreed to restore Accommodation Allocation Rules-2002 of the federal government in true letter and spirit and withdraw the amendment/addition made by the CDA vide order dated 29 June 2017 (Board decision dated 21 April 2017 without consultation of federal government as well as CBA Union). The administration also agreed to ‘family transfer of government accommodation’ by restoring rule 15 (2) of Accommodation Allocation Rules-2002 (amended 2004) approved by the federal government which provides that allotment of the allottee’s accommodation can be made to serving spouse or children of the allottee, if they are entitled. It is to mention here that Muhammad Yasir Pirzada is on leave till 1st September 2018. Currently, Nadeem Akbar Malik (DG Admin) is holding the additional charge of the office of Member (Admin), CDA. It is to mention here that the administration had called the meeting after the Union gave a protest call against the decisions taken by the administration in recent past. The sources in the CDA told The Nation that the officials who were removed by the Member (Admin) from the Land Directorate for corrupt practices have accelerated their efforts to get back former positions at the Land Directorate which are considered lucrative posts. “With new people at the helm of affairs, major penalties are being converted into minor one and the inquiry process has also gone slow,” said a senior official at the CDA on condition of anonymity.