Islamabad - The CIA police have arrested 10 outlaws including 4 Afghan nationals belonging to two criminal gangs who were involved in incidents of dacoity and street crime and also recovered the looted valuables worth millions of rupees from their possession, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

According to the details, SSP (Operations) Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi had directed SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to tighten the noose around criminals that were involved in different crimes of a heinous nature. The SP constituted different teams comprising of DSP CIA Muhammad Ashraf Shah, Sub-Inspector Shams Akbar, ASI Muhammad Shakeel and other police officials for the crackdown against the criminal elements. On a tip off, a police team arrested five members of a criminal gang from sector H-13. The accused have been identified as Najeeb, Ihsan, Liaqat, Abu Bakar and Rehman. The police recovered four 30-bore pistols along with ammunition, cash and looted mobile phones from their possession. Shams Colony police booked the accused under relevant sections of the law, according to the police. Similarly, in another raid in sector I-9, the police arrested five other criminals including Mujahid Khan, Ali Shahzad, Abdullah, Amanullah and Hazrat Bilal. The police also recovered a motorcycle, three pistols and two daggers from the accused. They have confessed to having committed crimes in Shams Colony, Tarnol Golra, I-9 sector and Chungi 26.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation is underway. The SSP has appreciated the performance of the police and announced rewards for efficient police officials.