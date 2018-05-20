Share:

KASUR-Dacoits deprived citizens of cash and other valuables in different theft and robbery and incidents. They also shot at and injured a policeman for resisting their robbery bid here the other day.

According to a police source, thieves stole cash, gold jewellery and other valuables from a house near Mustafabad. Sabir Ali lodged an FIR with Mustafabad police stating that Naveed and his friends came to his house to inquire after his health. He said that they stayed at his house for a night and stole hundreds of thousands of rupees, gold ornaments and other valuables. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

In another incident, dacoits shot at and injured a policeman namely Ishaq. They had attempted to intercept the cop riding a bike near Sanda Railway Crossing. But he did not stop his motorbike and accelerated the speed. Dacoits opened fire on him, leaving him with critical injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors referred him to Lahore.

One Javed Masih was on his way on a motorbike. Near Mochipura, three unidentified armed men at gunpoint and robbed him of motorbike and a cell phone. The incident occurred in Saddr police precincts. The police were investigating.

One Salman attempted to commit suicide by pouring toxic material down his throat over a domestic dispute at Chunian. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

BURNT

A cotton laden container was burnt to ashes after it touched high voltage electricity lines in the limits of Phoolnagar Saddr police. According to police sources, a container loaded with cotton caught fire from 11,000kv electricity lines on Multan Road. The fire reduced the cotton and truck to ashes. However, no loss of human life was reported.

MAN HELD WITH DRUGS

A man was caught carrying drugs near Khuddian Mandi here the other day.

According to a police source, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Qasim, during a routine patrol, spotted a suspicion persona and intercepted him for frisking. The police officer recovered 50g of Charas from his possession. The accused was identified as Asif. Police arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.