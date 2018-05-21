Share:

LAHORE - The district administration has wrapped up Islampura Ramazan Bazaar due to absence of facilities, bringing down the number of Ramazan bazaars in the city to 30.

On the other hand, people continue to decry absence of facilities at Ramazan bazaars. People told this scribe that meat and chicken were not available at Shadman Ramazan Bazaar.

PML-N leader Parvaiz Malik waived stall fee at Model Ramazan Bazaars and said it will lower the prices of fruits and vegetables.

In Lahore district alone, the government is providing Rs140 million subsidy on fruits and vegetables at Ramazan bazaars. According to market experts, lemon shortage will be seen in the market as shopkeepers are storing lemon, which is being sold at Rs200 per kg right now. It is pertinent to mention here that price control magistrates (PCMs) caught 204 shopkeepers during raids over profiteering in four days.

The situation at open markets in the city remained bleak, as profiteers continued to fleece buyers of fruits and vegetables. Hoarding, price hike, sale of poor quality vegetables and fruits and adulteration are key features of Ramazan bazaars set up by the city administration.

PCMs sent 92 profiteers to jail using magisterial powers during the operation, which is going on vigorously since first day of Ramazan. Further, PCMs registered cases against 140 people at different police stations of the city on different violations. They issued tickets amounting to Rs153,500 to dozens of shopkeepers.