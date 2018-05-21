Share:

KARACHI - Karachiites on Sunday endured the hottest day of the summer as the mercury touched 44 degree centigrade, the Met office said.

The sweltering heatwave in the city and elsewhere in Sindh is likely to extend its unwelcome stay by four to five days.

According to Dr Ghulam Rasool, director-general at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Mercury in Karachi touched 44°C around 3pm on Sunday. The heatwave is expected to peak between Monday and Wednesday, drastically pushing the temperatures even higher.

Interior areas in Sindh can expect temperatures reaching up to 50°C as renewed heatwave envelopes the province, he warned.

The official attributed the soaring temperatures to a halt in sea breeze which allowed the heatwave — that rode into the city on Saturday — to continue for four or more days.

In particular, temperatures may touch the extreme in Sibi, Jacobabad, Larkana, Nawabshah, and Dadu during the coming week, he said.

Since the start of the summer season this year, there have been three heatwaves, the official explained, warning that there could be more in May and June.

Earlier, on Saturday, the PMD had said the lack of incoming sea breeze was the primary reason the temperature went up to over 40°C.

To beat the heat and avoid the dangers of heatstroke, it’s important to stay hydrated and avoid the sun as far as possible. If you are outside, try to keep your head covered against the sun.

Despite K-Electric’s repeated assurances to end the load-shedding at least in areas previously exempted from power outages, several parts of Karachi were plunged into darkness late Saturday night.

No loadshedding for industries, Leghari spokesmen said as households face persistent power cuts many Karachiites were forced to eat sehri in the dark as loadshedding persisted, making the hot weather harder to bear in the holy month of Ramazan.

The metropolis’ sole supplier of electricity had said on Saturday it would try its best not to carry out load-shedding during sehri and iftar timings, adding that people should not label technical faults as load-shedding.

However, Sher Shah, Baloch para, North Karachi, Korangi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-13 and several other localities continued to face power outages.

Mayor urges KE to provide uninterrupted power supply

Mayor Wasim Akhtar issued high alert directive to KMC hospitals as city temperature touching 44 centigrade on Sunday and possibilities of further increase in heat wave. He also appealed to K-Electric and water board to refrain from loadshedding and supply water to citizens in this very hot weather. He directed should be made arrangements in hospitals to provide instant treatment to heat wave patients.

He said this while reviewing the facilities provided in hospitals for heat wave treatment.

Mayor Karachi also said to citizens to take all precautionary steps and avoid coming out of their homes unnecessarily. If anyone feeling unwell then immediate contact to hospitals must be ensured.

He said that citizens should also pray for end of hot weather in their prayers.

He said further raise in temperature and absence of sea air could aggravate the condition therefore all possible precautionary measures must be taken.

He also appealed to utility services providers like K-Electric and KWSB to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and water to citizens so they could be saved from further trouble in hot weather.

On the directive of mayor Karachi all major KMC hospitals and Rescue 1122 Ambulance Service will work round the clock basis during heat wave forecast in Karachi and focal persons in hospitals would submit daily report in this connection.