Our city is in the grip of traffic jams . We see traffic jams everywhere. They waste a lot of time, a lot of fuel, and cause delays. The traffic signals are everywhere on the streets but none of them are working, especially during rush hours. Everybody is suffering from these traffic jams . It has now come to the light that these traffic jams are created for various reasons. Some mafias and police are behind all this. People are looted during this traffic jams . Police make money from the people. The only victims are the people, who not only waste a lot of their time and fuel but lose money to snatchers. The concerned authorities should look into the matter and try to end all traffic jams in the city.

HUSSAIN JUZER,

Karachi, May 3.