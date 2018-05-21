Share:

Taxila - Sasta Ramazan Bazaar has failed to deliver relief to masses in Taxila as almost all the vendor stalls contain substandard items while majority of the items are unavailable.

Although the bazaar was established on Thursday with the claim to provide relief to masses, the officials of local administration while visiting the setups marked them satisfactory. The Ramazan Special Bazaar, which was established to provide quality food items to the masses at cheaper rates, has failed to ensure availability of daily use items such flour, sugar and vegetables. Although the available items are being sold at reduced prices, their quality is questionable. Hence, most of the stalls are empty since the start of business in the morning and the management. The visitors complained that they stand in queues under the scorching sun for several hours but are told that the sales time is over. They said that concerned government officials supplied a small number of the flour and sugar bags neglecting the large number of the people gathered at the sale points.

The claimed that the quantity of chicken also remained less than that demanded. Most customers complained that the administration of bazaars was not checking the quality of products, hence allowing vendors to double-cross customers.

“Shopkeepers are selling second grade products at higher rates,” said Zubaida Perveen, a customer. Around 90 percent stalls of chicken also remained deserted.