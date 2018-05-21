Share:

LAHORE - The FIA has given a deadline to director of Customs Intelligence to submit record of a corruption case worth millions of rupees against his officials by May 24, according to a document available with The Nation.

“We have given several reminders to the aforementioned officer over the last few months, but his office was reluctant to provide the record,” said an FIA investigator while talking to this scribe.

He said that after seeing delaying tactics of the Customs Intelligence officer with regard to provision of the record, the applicant contacted the Lahore High Court and the court directed the FIA in its interim order to expeditiously finalise the inquiry.

Applicant Syed Amir Shabbir, official of the Customs Intelligence, Gujranwala, had submitted applications to the FBR chairman, NAB chairman and chief justice of Pakistan and also filed a petition in the court against DG Shaukat Ali’s alleged role in corruption and smuggling. Shabbir also highlighted role of Mushtaq Sarghana, an official who was dismissed on charges of corruption, as front man of Shaukat Ali.

Spelling out charges against the Customs Intelligence DG, Shabbir said that a politically backed BS 21 officer took smuggling to new highs and high ups of the FBR were partners in his crimes and corruption. He said the accused officer is a civil servant, but he holds a business visa to do business in Dubai. He said the officer lives in Pakistan, but frequently visits foreign countries to transfer money to foreign destinations. He is the countrywide head of customs anti-smuggling operations and has hired a retired customs sepoy to keep his accounts. He is an officer of Customs Service of Pakistan and has a strong political backing.

Mushtaq Sargana, who is very close to Shaukat, holds vast properties in relatives’ names in Faisalabad. Sargana has links with smugglers and is getting huge bribe from them.

The applicant alleged in his application that in order to protect himself from the hands of law, Shaukat Ali has dished out customs confiscated luxury vehicles to powerful politicians and law enforcement agencies. Shaukat gave a luxury vehicle to an FPSC office bearer who in turn recruited his son to FIA as assistant director and Sargana’s son as appraiser in the custom department.

On his posting as director general in Oct, 2016, Shaukat shook the customs intelligence to its foundations in a bid to throw away the officers who refused to serve his agenda and to bring in others who gave commitments to do whatever he wanted.

Adnan Akram, a BS 20 officer of Pakistan Customs Service and now director of Customs Training in Lahore, is the latest victim of Shaukat’s cleansing process. FBR posted him as director of Customs Intelligence in Multan perhaps without Shaukat’s consultation.

Adnan refused to serve Shaukat’s agenda. Resultantly, the FBR transferred Adnan after a month of his posting.

There is a list of charges levelled by the applicant against the DG of Customs Intelligence. Earlier, a customs inspector blamed the same officer of discrimination in a case involving smugglers. When contacted, Shaukat’s did not pickup his cell phone. A message was also left for him, but he did not respond.

Customs Collector Faiz Ahmad said, “How can I conduct an inquiry against a senior officer?” He said that an applicant has submitted applications to NAB, Supreme Court and FIA against the Customs Intelligence DG on different charges.