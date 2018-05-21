Share:

LAHORE - E-Rozgaar Programme, a joint project of the Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism Department and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), is scaling up to train graduates for online freelancing in Pakistan.

Dr Umar Saif, chairman of the PITB, said while reviewing progress on the project on Sunday that it was now contributing to the national exchequer.

The meeting was informed that similar centres were established in 21 districts of Punjab and 2,700 students were enrolled with them. He said that 1,694 of these students have successfully graduated. The top 15 percent of students earned $112,000 through online freelancing and Faaiz Zulqurnain made $7,000 in the shortest span of time, the meeting was told.

E-Rozgaar has partnered with Facebook, incorporating their well sought training into e-Rozgaar’s curriculum.

Through Facebook course track, e-Rozgaar is educating trainees by sharing tools, knowledge, tutorials and basic skills, which eventually help them to become expert developers.

Facebook provides free vouchers to master trainers to become blueprint certified. On clearing the learning path, candidates receive Facebook certification apart from the certification received from e-Rozgaar Programme. Other than Facebook course track, Facebook Developer Circles and PITB have come together since the beginning of January 2018 with the objective to ‘educate, enable and empower’ local communities for developers like web, app, gaming and robotics. Developer circles have been established under the supervision of e-Rozgaar Programme in Gujrat, Sahiwal and Faisalabad and are expected to expand to three more in future. The three local communities conducted monthly meet-ups at designated meet-up centres. So far, 21 centers are functioning successfully at the University of Engineering and Technology, University of The Punjab, Lahore College for Women University, FAST Chiniot, Government College Women University Faisalabad, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, University of The Punjab Gujranwala, University of Gujrat, University of The Punjab Jhelum, Lahore College for Women University, University of The Punjab Lahore, University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, NFC IET Multan and UET Taxila.