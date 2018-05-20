Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR-A seven-year-old girl fell prey to a dispute between her father and his rivals over a wall here the other day.

Nusrat, 7, was allegedly abducted, murdered and thrown into field after being assaulted by rivals of her father at Chak Panjgosi. Father of the deceased girl told the police that he had developed differences with one namely Abu Sufyan over a wall issue. He blamed Abu Sufyan for abducting and killing her daughter Nusrat after sexual abuse. The police shifted the girl's body to hospital for post-mortem. The police also registered a case against four suspects including Abu Sufyan and launched investigation.

Another woman ends life in Chitral





CHITRAL-A 22-year-old woman ended her life by hanging self at her parents' house in Mori Upper village in the jurisdiction of Koghuzi police here on Sunday.

The police said the husband of the woman had died of heart attack in a hotel in Bumburate valley a few days ago after which the woman was in distress. The woman's husband belonged to Bimburate and worked in the hotel as a manager.

Noorul Islam, father of the woman, told this correspondent that the police took the body to the DHQ Hospital Chitral. But there was no doctor available and the relatives were kept waiting for the process to be done when this report was being filed.

It is to be noted that this is the 25th case of suicide in Chitral during the past seven months. Most of the suicide victims were young women. Despite repeated demands and concerns expressed by the public, the government and civil society have done nothing to check the rising suicide cases.

Steps assured to bridge police-public gap

NOORPUR THAL- Newly posted Noorpur Thal SHO Malik Naseem vowed to ensure special steps to bridge the widening gap between the police and the public.

During an introductory meeting with local journalists, the SHO also assured end to corruption, abuse of authority and misbehaviour of cops with people. He also sought cooperation of media and public for the eradication of crime.

He said that journalists should suggest solution to problems being confronted by the masses.

The delegation of journalists comprised Malik Asjad Iqbal Awan, Raja Noor Elahi Atif, Mehr Zarar Ahmad, Haji Malik Arshad and others.