HAFIZABAD-An 82-year-old pensioner of Municipal Committee Hafizabad has protested against non-payment of his arrears and double pension according to the rules.

He requested to the local bodies authorities to provide him with justice and ensure early payment of his arrears and double pension.

According to Riasat Ali, the retired superintendent of Municipal Committee Hafizabad, the Punjab Government decided that all pensioners above 75-year-old be paid double pension from July 2015 but the Municipal Committee was not disbursing double pension. He called upon the DC and concerned officers of the Local Government Department to take pity on him and arrange for the payment of double pension and other arrears.

Meanwhile, the Sukheke police rounded up a notorious drug peddler of Manki Sharif and recovered 6 kilogrammes of charas from his vehicle.

According to police source, a police party intercepted a suspicious ambulance near the Sukheke police chowki and during search recovered charas hidden under the seats of the vehicle.

The police have arrested the accused who was later identified as Shakeel son of Shah Zaman of Nowshehra and registered a case against him under the Anti-Narcotics Act. The police have also impounded the vehicle. The accused brought the consignment from KPK to sell it in different places of the Punjab when he was nabbed by the Sukheke police.