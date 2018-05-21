Share:

FAISALABAD: Agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start cultivation of sesame in June and complete it by mid of July for getting bumper crop. According to a spokesman of the agriculture department, sesame is playing a vital role in meeting the food requirements. Therefore, its cultivation should be made on maximum space. He said that best time for sesame cultivation is from June to mid July. Therefore, the farmers should start sesame cultivation in June and use its high quality seed to get bumper yield.–APP

He told that Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) has prepared high quality seed of different sesame varieties which would be provided to the growers at concessional rates on first come first serve basis.