FAISALABAD:  Agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start cultivation of sesame in June and complete  it by mid of July for getting bumper crop. According to a spokesman of the agriculture department, sesame  is playing a vital role in meeting the food requirements. Therefore,  its cultivation should be made on maximum space. He said that best time for sesame cultivation is from June to  mid July. Therefore, the farmers should start sesame cultivation  in June and use its high quality seed to get bumper yield.–APP

He told that Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) has  prepared high quality seed of different sesame varieties which would  be provided to the growers at concessional rates on first come  first serve basis.  Rs 670.75 bln released for development projects under PSDP 2017-18.

 

 