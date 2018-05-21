Share:

ISLAMABAD - The minimum amount of Sadqa–e-Fitr has been fixed at Rs 100 per head this year, Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman said on Sunday.

Talking to APP, he said that this was the minimum amount of Fitrana and the wealthier should pay more to extend maximum assistance to the poor in such an era of skyrocketing prices.

According to the market price of 2.25 kilograms of flour, the amount for Fitrana is calculated as Rs 100 per head.

A Muslim, who possesses food in excess of his needs, must pay Sadqa-e-Fitr before the Eid prayers. If the person is a breadwinner, he should also pay Sadqa-e-Fitr for his dependants, such as wife, children, dependent relatives or servants.

Mufti Muneeb also advised the people to pay the amount to the poor before Eid-ul-Fitr so that they could also celebrate the festival.

The most deserving people for Sadqa-e-Fitr are close relatives followed by neighbours and the poor.

Mufti Munibur Rehman said that the real spirit of Fitr and Fidya was two-time meal of a destitute person, so it was better these were paid the meal cost of a hotel.

If anyone had been unable to keep fast for the whole month of Ramazan, he or she should pay Fidya as compensation worth Rs 3,000 in proportionate to flour price, Rs 7,200 for barley, Rs 48,000 for date and Rs 57,600 for raisin.