LONDON/PARIS-Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan began married life on Sunday after their spectacular, rule-breaking wedding, but will be delaying a honeymoon as they turn immediately to royal duties.

The newly ennobled Duke and Duchess of Sussex staged a huge party after the ceremony on Saturday at Windsor Castle, where they were greeted by around 100,000 people lining the streets and watched by millions around the world.

The beaming couple were seen driving to the evening bash in a vintage Jaguar, Meghan having changed from her sweeping Givenchy wedding gown into a sleek Stella McCartney halterneck dress, with Harry switching his military frockcoat for black tie.

On the bride’s finger was a large aquamarine ring, which belonged to Harry’s beloved late mother, Diana. Details of the bash, hosted by Harry’s father Prince Charles in a house on the castle grounds for 200 close friends and family, were a top secret although fireworks were seen over Windsor late in the evening. Some of the celebrities who attended the earlier service, including George Clooney and tennis star Serena Williams, were also spotted heading in.

The wedding was like no other the royal family has ever staged, a mix of the pageantry that Britain does so well, with celebrity razzmatazz and African-American culture.

In a ceremony filled with laughs and not a few tears, the couple held hands, and the prince was visibly emotional as he greeted his bride at the altar saying: “You look amazing.”

A gospel choir sang “Stand By Me” and US pastor Michael Curry delivered a passionate, lengthy address about the power of love, referencing slavery.

Meghan, a mixed-race television actress, also made her mark by walking up the aisle partly on her own, and giving a speech at the evening reception.

“Kisstory: Harry & Meg’s historic change for monarchy,” headlined The Sun on Sunday, with a photograph of the couple kissing on the steps of St George’s Chapel.

“If ever there was a wedding to symbolise modern, multi-cultural, multi-racial Britain, yesterday’s was it,” the Sunday Mirror wrote in an editorial. “Disney could not have come up with a better princess,” said the Sunday Telegraph, while The Mail on Sunday simply said: “Harry ever after!”

After staying at Windsor overnight, Harry and Meghan were due to return to their home at Kensington Palace in London at some point on Sunday afternoon. They will not be taking a honeymoon immediately, as they are due to attend a charity garden party for Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Over six million tweets

on Royal wedding

Over six million people tweeted on Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle, more than three times the number during his older brother’s wedding, social media monitoring firm Visibrain said Sunday.

Between 2200 GMT Friday and 2300 GMT Saturday, 6,604,498 tweets were posted worldwide on the royal nuptials, of which 5.2 million bore the hashtag #RoyalWedding, the French firm said.

That compared with 1,821,669 tweets across a similar timeframe for Prince William when he married Kate Middleton back on April 29, 2011 when Twitter, founded in 2006, was in its relative infancy.

The most picked up post was by Lucy Sempey and was retweeted nearly 105,000 times. It was a photograph of Markle outside Buckingham Palace as a teen with the message: “One day you’re 15 and posing outside Buckingham palace and 22 years later you’re marrying the Prince. Unreal.”