Chinese ambassador to visit Anjuman Faizul Islam today

RAWALPINDI: China’s ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing will visit Anjuman Faizul Islam (AFI) Faizabad today at 2pm to meet the students of AFI. A 20 member delegation of Chinese Student’s Union of NUML and other officials of Chinese Embassy will also be accompanying the ambassador on the occasion. The delegation will distribute gifts among the inmates of AFI and will also arrange an iftar- dinner, informed AFI spokesman Muhammad Badar Munir on Sunday.

According to him, a 20-member delegation of Chinese students union of National University of Modern Language along with Yao Jing, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan and other officials will visit AFI. He said the iftar-dinner will also be attended by a large number of educationists, philanthropists, politicians and people belonging to various walks of life. –Staff Reporter

Muniba Mazari stands tall after 10 years

ISLAMABAD: Motivational speaker, rights activist and TV host Muniba Mazari is finally able to stand on her feet after ten years.

A private news channel reported that, Muniba Mazari shared her pictures on her social media accounts in which she was standing with the help of robotic support. In 2007, Muniba Mazari suffered a terrible car accident at the age of 21 which caused multiple injuries that affected her spinal cord and left her paraplegic. She is Pakistan’s first wheelchair bound model. The iron lady did not lose hope and kept her spirits high. She is also Pakistan’s Ambassador for UN Women. However, Muniba is now able to stand on her feet with the help of ReWalk robotics which is an innovative medical device company that designs, develops and commercializes powered devices for persons with lower limb disability. Muniba said that it is a big day for her and her siblings and thanked everyone for making this happen.–APP

Consumer court providing speedy justice

RAWALPINDI: The consumer court in Rawalpindi has been providing speedy justice to the litigants as it has disposed off some 41 cases last month.

Talking to APP, consumer court Judge Abdul Hafeez said the court imposed a fine of Rs 1.497 million on seven persons, who had violated the Consumer Act. He said the objective of consumer court was to provide justice to the consumers by ensuring availability of quality products.

The Punjab government had set up DCPCs and consumer courts in eleven districts of the province to protect consumers’ rights. These institutions are operating under the PCPA-2005 in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Gujrat, Sialkot, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.–APP