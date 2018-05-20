Share:

Mobile phones and tab are these days have become an inseparable part of our lives. They bring about a high degree of convenience and comfort to us. But the disadvantages of it should also be given some thought before declaring what a complete boon they are. In many popular schools they handover tab to children for learning which is so wrong for there health. Because these gadgets use Radio Frequency (RF) waves in order to transmit signals to and fro. The RF signals from mobile phones fall within the microwave part of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Now these microwaves are responsible for heating effects, the very concept which a microwave oven utilizes in order to heat food. Thus holding a mobile phone to our ear for a substantial part of the day, as many of us today do, is effectively equal to holding an electronic microwave emitting device which shoots microwaves into our head. The mobile phone towers generously dotting all our cities also emit the same radiations. Although not yet completely proven, mobile phones are also associated with a number of other ailments such as cancer, difficulty in concentration, fatigue, headaches and sleep disturbance to name a few.

SANIA SABA,

Karachi, May 2.