The social contract between State which collects taxes and citizens, who pay them, is clearly elaborated in Constitution, making it obligatory upon elected and paid civil or uniformed public office holders to protect their lives and property and ensure provision of health, education and basic necessities of life to all, with priority for most deprived. Unfortunately even after over 70 years, the legacy of British Colonial occupation not only persists but has gone haywire. Unlike what they do in UK, the Raj recruited police, bureaucracy, and armed militia to oppress local population, housing them in secure gated housing societies, offering them land and other perks, in return for betraying their own people. The objective was to create sub-masters employed to serve colonial rulers. Jinnah’s vision of modern democratic welfare state is still an unfulfilled dream.

Citizens of Pakistan are exposed to threat of fanaticism, sectarian hate groups, street crimes and armed robbers whilst ruling elite comprised of elected and paid civil or uniformed servants of state, live in secure guarded housing societies. As long as elite is not exposed to same security threats that citizens have to endure, there will be no concrete efforts to eliminate known sectarian extremists, robbers, target killers, rapists and other hate groups who benefit from lucrative criminal economy.

Peaceful Hazara community living in Quetta has been targeted by known groups who for unacceptable reasons seem to be more powerful than state having evaded punishment for so long. Citizens of Islamabad were held hostage by 1500 stick carrying activists, some of them armed with weapons, led by Khadim Rizvi, who later laid siege to several cities in Punjab and nobody gets punished. What purpose do these civil and uniformed security services if they cannot cope with these known elements, who blackmail, harass and terrorize citizens? We have seen armed killers of Altaf led MQM terrorize Karachi for over ten years both under civilian and khaki rule. This legacy of British Raj is what Quaid referred to on 11 August, 1947 when he stated that “one of the biggest curses from which India is suffering is bribery and corruption. That really is a poison. We must put that down with an iron hand”.

MALIK TARIQ,

Lahore, May 3.