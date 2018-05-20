Share:

KAMALIA-The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-S) will not make alliance with a party whose leadership was allegedly involved in attempt to amend the clauses from Constitution concerning finality of the Prophethood.

This was stated by JUI-S provincial spokesman Peer Yousuf Bukhari during a media talk here the other day.

He said that the JUI-S had decided to align with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) because the PTI government had made many steps for the development of Islamic system in KP province. "The KP government has made Quranic education mandatory for schoolchildren and has also fixed minimum Rs10,000 monthly salary for prayers leaders at mosques," he added. "During the PTI rule in KP province, the religious class has never faced any discrimination at the hands of officials while in Punjab, religious people are continuously being humiliated and blackmailed over minor issues," he said. He stated that the JUI-S and other religious parties would side with PTI chairman Imran Khan in the upcoming general election.

JUI-S Kamalia Ameer Haji Ehsan Ahmad Ehsan, Qari Sajjad Muawiyah, Maulana Ahmad Usman and Rana Iftikhar Ahmad Khan were present on the occasion.

FAMILY THRASHED,

ROBBED OF VALUABLES

A family was thrashed and robbed of valuables at Mohallah Eidgah here the other day.

Rana Samiullah, resident of Mohallah Eidgah submitted an application to Kamalia city police that Rana Mohsin, Rana Qasim, Rana Shahid, Rana Sharjeel and two other unknown suspects barged into his house and subjected him and his family to severe physical torture. He alleged that the suspects made off with two cellphones and a motorbike, hurling death threats at him and his family.

The police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

CHALLANED

As per instructions of Kamalia Assistant Commissioner Hafiz Najeeb, Kamalia Drug Inspector Syed Rizwan Haidar Shah inspected a medical store at Bhussi Bus Stop being run illegally as the store owner lacked legal documentation. The drug inspector also recovered a cache of expired medicines from the store. He also inspected another medical store at 717 G/B and found it being run illegally. The officer sent challans to Healthcare Commission Punjab for legal action against the two stores.