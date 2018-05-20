Share:

SIALKOT-Former foreign minister Khawaja Asif has vowed to continue his struggle to ensure respect of vote as a worker of PML-N and companion of his party Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

He also vowed to continue his struggle to keep Sialkot district as the stronghold of PML-N for general elections.

He was addressing an Iftar dinner hosted in his honour by Chairperson of Sialkot District Council Hina Arshad Warraich. Khawaja Asif added that nobody could oust Nawaz Sharif from the hearts of the masses. He said that each day added to the political popularity of the PML-N. He said that Nawaz Sharif was still ruling the hearts of the people despite the prevailing political unrest.

He said that the time and the masses have proved failure of minus-Nawaz Sharif formula.

The former foreign minister said that Nawaz Sharif had won the battle by presenting himself and his family before the Supreme Court and he upheld the prestige of Supreme Court. He said that battle against Nawaz Sharif and his family was purifying Nawaz Sharif day by day, as he was getting political and moral support of the masses.

He said that the PML-N would win the 2018 general elections with heavy mandate. He said that now the masses would again give verdict in favour of Nawaz Sharif by rejecting his disqualification.

He said, "We have successfully presented our case in the court of masses. The nation has already known the truth related to the prevailing political unrest in the country. The people were with Nawaz Sharif."

He also stressed to promote public awareness about the respect of vote and said that the PML-N would now take its nationwide move "Respect the Vote" to its logical end.

He asked the people to come forward to ensure the respect of their votes, saying that the court of masses would announce the verdict in favour of PML-N and against those political actors who created hurdle in the way of national prosperity and progress.

He said that the PML-N government was successfully implementing its agenda of national development. Asif, who was recently disqualified by the Islamabad High Court, added the government was successfully foiling all the conspiracies against democracy and country's socio economic development.

He said that though Nawaz Sharif was not the prime minister but still he was ruling the hearts and minds of the people. He said that the people had become mature and they would vote the PML-N to power again.

PML-N government was making hectic efforts to ensure the supremacy of the constitution. He added that the PML-N was striving to ensure the sanctity of vote and respect of the voters.

On the occasion, all the MNAs and MPAs in Sialkot district, District Council chairperson and chairmen and vice chairmen of union councils have expressed complete solidarity with former foreign minister Khawaja Asif.

They expressed their full trust in the leadership of Khawaja Asif.

They also pledged to continue their political struggle under the leadership of Khawaja Asif. They said that now Khawaja Asif had become a sign of unity of all the parliamentarians in Sialkot. All the MNAs and MPAs declared Khawaja Muhammad Asif as the Quaid in Sialkot district, saying that his disqualification doesn't matter. They added that now Khawaja Asif would play his role as "king maker" in Sialkot's politics in the 2018 general elections. The chairperson termed Khawaja Asif as the hero of democracy. She expressed complete trust in the leadership of Khawaja Asif.