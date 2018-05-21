Share:

PESHAWAR - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and opposition leader from Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl are expected to finalise a consensus name for the caretaker chief minister for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa by Friday, sources said on Sunday.

The KP chief minister Pervez Khattak and opposition leader in the provincial assembly Maulana Lutf-ur-Rehman have so far held 2 meetings for agreeing on a name for the caretaker chief minister for KP. The meetings have been fruitful, however; to finalise and announce the name of the caretaker CM, it will be decided in the next meeting which is being held this week, the sources said.

The next meeting between Pervez Khattak and Lutf-ur-Rehman is going to take place at the CM House and it is highly expected that they would announce the name of the caretaker CM by Friday, May 25, they said.

The sources said that it was clear that consultation for the caretaker CM was underway. There is no confusion, however; both the sides, the CM and the opposition leader, are taking time so that to choose a consensus person for the job, as the caretaker set up will have to look after the general elections in the province.

Certainly, a few names are under consideration. However, a person with creditability and having neat and clean track record would be picked up for the office of the caretaker CM of the province for the next 3 months, they said.

Retired judges and bureaucrats are also under consideration, they said, adding that the centre and the provinces had yet to announce names for the caretaker setups. They said that they were confident that chief minister for the KP caretaker setup will be announced with mutual agreement. The matter will not go to Election Commission of Pakistan, they added.

JUI-F KP TERMS KP-FATA MERGER A TRAGEDY

Terming the merger of tribal areas with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) an international agenda, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) KP on Sunday said it would be a tragedy if Fata is made part of the province.

No respect is being given to the views of tribal people as majority of them want to have a separate province. However, under an international conspiracy, Fata is being made part of KP. The JUI-F KP provincial executive council expressed the concerns during a meeting held with Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan in the chair.

Prominent among other members of the provincial executive council who attended the meeting include Maulana Shujaul Mulk, Mufti Kifayatullah, Maulana Attaul Haq Darvesh, Abdul Jalil Jan and others.

Participants of the meeting said that JUI-F had always raised voice for the rights of tribal people and it would continue to do so in the future too. Fata’s merger with KP was unacceptable to the party and it would oppose it on all fronts as the JUI-F considered the move as a part of an international agenda, they added.

The participants said that the tribal people are passing through a very difficult phase of their lives. Instead of assisting them, the government was working on fulfilling foreign agenda, the members added. They said that they would oppose it as it was a plan to enslave tribal people.