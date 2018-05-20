Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Muhammad Jamil, father of an army soldier namely Muhammad Bilal who was martyred a week ago, also died after brief illness in his village Chak 320/GB near Pirmahal on late Saturday night.

His only son Muhammad Bilal was attacked by terrorists at a check-post in Mohmand Agency near Pak-Afghan border. Locals told The Nation that since martyrdom of his only son, he had been in a severe state of shock. Hundreds of locals attended the funeral of late Muhammad Jamil offered in his native village on Sunday.