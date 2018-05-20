NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Monday | May 21, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
12:25 PM | May 21, 2018
PIA invites Royal couple to visit Pakistan
12:09 PM | May 21, 2018
Nearly a year since fall of Iraq's Mosul, hunt for bodies goes on
11:09 AM | May 21, 2018
‘Deadpool 2’ propels to $125m opening
10:49 AM | May 21, 2018
First-ever National Center for Cyber Security to be inaugurated today
10:44 AM | May 21, 2018
Pakistan calls for shift in peacekeepers' mandate to resolve conflicts
10:13 AM | May 21, 2018
CTD recovers huge cache of weapons in Quetta
9:15 AM | May 21, 2018
Germany's Nazi hunters in final straight of race against time
9:00 AM | May 21, 2018
Cement, extreme cold experiments to launch on Orbital cargo ship
8:50 AM | May 21, 2018
Wise seizes first US PGA Tour title at Byron
8:42 AM | May 21, 2018
Asian markets rise as China and US agree to avert trade war
8:33 AM | May 21, 2018
In breakthrough, surgeon builds windpipes from arteries
8:17 AM | May 21, 2018
Trump 'demands' probe of alleged spying on his campaign
8:08 PM | May 20, 2018
ISIS begins quitting last pocket of Syria's capital
5:57 PM | May 20, 2018
Erdogan assassination plot foiled ahead of Bosnia visit
5:17 PM | May 20, 2018
Nadal to face defending champion Zverev in Rome final
4:33 PM | May 20, 2018
US sanctions on Iran threaten vital Afghanistan trade project
4:19 PM | May 20, 2018
Pakistan demands end to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians: Aizaz
4:07 PM | May 20, 2018
Pakistani exchange student Sabika's body to reach Pakistan on Monday
3:53 PM | May 20, 2018
Security forces render sacrifices in war against terror: Ahsan
2:40 PM | May 20, 2018
VC of Chinese CMC lauds Pak Navy's professional skills
Nawaz again ignores NAB's summons NAB Lahore
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
Nawaz again ignores NAB's summons
NAB Lahore
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
May 14, 2018
NAB summons Nawaz Sharif
May 21, 2018
Nawaz to submit answers to court questions today
May 20, 2018
Nawaz due to appear before NAB Lahore today
May 20, 2018
Probe committee clears four NAB DGs
Top Stories
12:25 PM | May 21, 2018
PIA invites Royal couple to visit Pakistan
4:07 PM | May 20, 2018
Pakistani exchange student Sabika's body to reach Pakistan on Monday
4:33 PM | May 20, 2018
US sanctions on Iran threaten vital Afghanistan trade project
1:11 PM | May 20, 2018
Power generation touches 20,000MW mark
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus