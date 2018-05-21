Share:

ISLAMABAD - Widely published US newspaper The New York Times in its editorial has suggested tripartite dialogue involving Pakistan, India and Kashmiris, while urging the US to channelise its efforts to end Kashmir imbroglio.

According to Kashmir Media Service, emphasising the urgency to settle the Kashmir dispute, the editorial reads,“the obvious and growing danger of the Kashmir conflict demands trying again and again, however elusive the goal.”

“The struggle over Kashmir is one of those territorial disputes that seem only to deepen and to assume greater symbolic importance as decades go by and the atrocities and resentments” continue to pile up.

The editorial pointed out that “the conflict dates back to the end of British rule in 1947 and has been the cause of the three wars between India and Pakistan,” the editorial states.

“Border skirmishes along the heavily armed Line of Control are common. With India and Pakistan both in possession of nuclear arms, former President Bill Clinton once called the border ‘the most dangerous place in the world.’

On Friday, despite Ramazan, a fierce exchange of firing between border posts left eight civilians dead,” it said.

Referring to the unsuccessful iron-hand policy the Indian forces tried in Kashmir, the newspapers said: “It was an age-old story: Heavy-handed tactics may hold territory, but they lose the population.”

NYT says that then US President, Barack Obama had to stop meditating in 2009 in the region following India’s strong opposition to it.

However, the newspaper supported the United States intervention in the issue. “Given the magnitude of what’s at stake, Washington and other affected powers should do all they can to encourage all sides to give this opening a chance,” the editorial said referring to the so-called ceasefire announced by India in the holy month of Ramazan.