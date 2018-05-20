Share:

GUJRANWALA-A newborn, kidnapped from District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, was recovered after two hours from a woman near Sialkot Bypass here on Sunday.

A woman namely Saira gave birth to a boy four days before. On Sunday, a visiting woman namely Sumera kidnapped the baby and fled away. Receiving the information about the incident, the hospital administration alerted the security staff while some security persons were also deployed at different points in the city.

Meanwhile, after two hours of the incident, a security guard at Sialkot Bypass spotted the woman with the baby child. He held her and took them back to the hospital where the real mother of kidnapped child recognised her child. The accused woman said that she was childless when she saw the baby she could not control herself but she did not took the child at her home and was coming back to hospital to hand over the child to his mother.

Outages return with start of Ramazan

KASUR - Unscheduled and prolonged outages have returned with the start of Ramazan mocking the tall claims of rulers regarding no loadshedding in Ramazan.

People belonging to all walks of life, especially labourers have been greatly affected by the outages. Talking to The Nation, people of different localities said that the government had failed to overcome power crisis. They lamented that power remained suspended for 18 hours in rural areas. "It creates scarcity of water and people at mosques do not find water for ablution," they regretted, and adding that people offer Taraveeh prayers without light at mosques. They flayed the government's false claims to overcome the power crisis, and demanding that the authorities should ensure interrupted supply of electricity during iftar and sehri timings.