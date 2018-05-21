Share:

SARGODHA - Nine persons including a woman were killed while another sustained serious injuries in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Atta Shaheed Police station here on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred at 110-SB Morh near 46-Adda on Faisalabad-Sargodha road where a motorcycle rickshaw (SGO-2217) packed with commuters collided with a dumper truck (TFK-712).

As a result of which, six persons died on the spot while four others sustained critical injuries.

Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to DHQ hospital where three of them succumbed to their injuries, while the condition of injured Abdul Rehman was stated to be critical.

The dead were identified as Mehboob Hassan of 58-SB, Muhammad Imtiaz of Lalian, Muhammad Akbar of 45-SB, Sohail Masih of 110-SB, Talib Hussain of Lalian, Akraam Ullah of Moazamabad, Jannat Bibi of Lalian, Saifullah and Ali Husnaian of Lalian. The police have arrested the dumper driver.