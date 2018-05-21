Share:

LAHORE - Squadron Leader Abdul Ali Shaukat (retired) died at the age of 95 on May 16. He had served in the education branch of the Pakistan Air Force as psychologist at the Inter Services Selection Board (ISSB) for more than 30 years.

He was pioneer of the ISSB. He was the only person who was granted 10 years extension in the service due to his excellent performance. He was sent to Saudi Arabia on deputation, where he served as Education Officer and Psychologist in the Royal Saudi Air Force for three years. He was also renowned poet of Pakistan. On the request of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, he translated her famous book, “Daughter of the East” in Urdu and former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s book, “If I Am Assassinated” in Urdu”. Both the books were written in English language. Besides, he also translated Ms. Benazir Bhutto’s poem, “The Story of Benazir-From Marvi of Malir and Shah Abdul Latif” in Urdu poetry and the late prime minister gave him a certificate of performance, issued with her signature.